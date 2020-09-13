Other Physicians Fill in for Covid-positive Dr. Hermelijn

Kralendijk- The other Physicians on Bonaire will temporarily fill in for Dr. Hermelijn, who tested positive for the Covid-19 virus last week.
This was communicated on Sunday evening by the Bonaire General Practitioners Association, Bonaire Huisartsen Post (HAP) and the Public Health Department of Bonaire Government.
Since Doctor Hermelijn tested positive for Covid-19, the Public Health Department imposed mandatory isolation and quarantine for all of his staff.
Dr. Hermelijn’s practice will be closed for 14 days.
Other docters cannot only be contacted in the case of illness, but also for prescription drugs. The phone number of the doctor offices are:
Centro Medico Central
Kaya Soeur Bartola 7, Kralendijk
Tel. 717 7140 / 7141
Dokterskliniek Antriol
Kaya Erica 1, Antriol
Tel. 717 5238.
Dokterskliniek Nort Saliña
Kaya Caribe z/n, Nort Saliña
Tel. 717 2246
Bonaire Medisch Centrum
Kaya Soeur Bartola 17, Kralendijk
Tel. 717 7151
Medisch Praktijk Miranda
Kaya Monseigneur Niewindt 3, Kralendijk
Tel. 717-8661
Castro de Castro Huisartsenpraktijk
Kaya E.B. Sint Jago 7, Rincon
Tel. 717 6250
Huisartsenpost (HAP):
Maandag t/m vrijdag 18:00-24:00
zaterdag en zondag 08:00-24:00
Kaya Soeur Bartola 7, Kralendijk
Tel. 717 0111
Latest news: