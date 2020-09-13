Other Physicians Fill in for Covid-positive Dr. Hermelijn









Dr. Hermelijn. Photo Beliks Osepa/Caribisch Netwerk

Kralendijk- The other Physicians on Bonaire will temporarily fill in for Dr. Hermelijn, who tested positive for the Covid-19 virus last week.

This was communicated on Sunday evening by the Bonaire General Practitioners Association, Bonaire Huisartsen Post (HAP) and the Public Health Department of Bonaire Government.

Since Doctor Hermelijn tested positive for Covid-19, the Public Health Department imposed mandatory isolation and quarantine for all of his staff.

Dr. Hermelijn’s practice will be closed for 14 days.

Other docters cannot only be contacted in the case of illness, but also for prescription drugs. The phone number of the doctor offices are:

Centro Medico Central

Kaya Soeur Bartola 7, Kralendijk

Tel. 717 7140 / 7141

Dokterskliniek Antriol

Kaya Erica 1, Antriol

Tel. 717 5238.

Dokterskliniek Nort Saliña

Kaya Caribe z/n, Nort Saliña

Tel. 717 2246

Bonaire Medisch Centrum

Kaya Soeur Bartola 17, Kralendijk

Tel. 717 7151

Medisch Praktijk Miranda

Kaya Monseigneur Niewindt 3, Kralendijk

Tel. 717-8661

Castro de Castro Huisartsenpraktijk

Kaya E.B. Sint Jago 7, Rincon

Tel. 717 6250

Huisartsenpost (HAP):

Maandag t/m vrijdag 18:00-24:00

zaterdag en zondag 08:00-24:00

Kaya Soeur Bartola 7, Kralendijk

Tel. 717 0111

