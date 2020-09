15 Shares

Kralendijk- The number of active Covid-19 cases has increased by one on Bonaire. The total number of positive cases on Monday stood at 3; 1 more than was the case yesterday.

The amount of cases on St. Eustatius, which suddenly seemed to explode last week, seems to have leveled off. Today there were 7 active cases, just as much as was the case yesterday.

On both islands the active cases are in isolation, which limits the risk of a further spread.

