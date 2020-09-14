Entry And Quarantine Policy on Saba









The Bottom, Saba – Reference is made to the entry and quarantine policy of Saba and the latest emergency ordinance Covid-19 dated August 31, 2020. This is the updated risk categorization of countries as of September 10. All persons that want to enter Saba must email info@Sabagov.nl to ask approval from the Island Governor. Requests are dealt with case by case. A centralized quarantine requirement is installed for persons from high-risk areas. Travellers from medium-risk areas the centralized quarantine requirement will only be used if there are additional signals that warrant such use.

Further explanation regarding the decision for this categorization per country;

Travel from Sint-Eustatius

St. Eustatius is categorized as medium risk. It does not have a comparable favourable epidemiological situation as Saba. There has been community transmission cases registered of Covid-19. This means that travel exceptions for travel to Saba are only possible for repatriation, essential workers, medical travellers, medical students, and Saban students that live abroad with additional quarantine requirements. Leisure travel to Saba is prohibited.

Travel from Bonaire

Bonaire is categorized as medium risk. It does not have a comparable favourable epidemiological situation as Saba. There has been community transmission cases registered of Covid-19. This means that travel exceptions for travel to Saba are only possible for repatriation, essential workers, medical travellers, medical students, and Saban students that live abroad with additional quarantine requirements. Leisure travel to Saba is prohibited.

Travel to and from Curaçao

Curacao is categorized as medium risk. It does not have a comparable favourable epidemiological situation as Saba. There has been community transmission cases registered of Covid-19. This means that travel exceptions for travel to Saba are only possible for repatriation, essential workers, medical travellers, medical students, and Saban students that live abroad with additional quarantine requirements. Leisure travel to Saba is prohibited.

Travel from Aruba

Aruba is categorized as high risk. It does not have a comparable epidemiological situation as Saba. There is a lot of local transmission of Covid-19, and the risk of infection and introduction by travellers from this area is high. This means that travel exceptions for travel to Saba are only possible for repatriation, essential workers, medical travellers, medical students, and Saba students that live abroad with additional quarantine requirements and testing requirements before arrival. Leisure travel to Saba is still prohibited. A centralized quarantine requirement is installed for persons from high risk areas.

Travel from Sint-Maarten

Sint Maarten is categorized as high risk. It does not have a comparable epidemiological situation as Saba. There is a lot of local transmission of Covid-19, and the risk of infection and introduction by travellers from this area is high. This means that travel exceptions for travel to Saba are only possible for repatriation, essential workers, medical travellers, medical students, and Saba students that live abroad with additional quarantine requirements and testing requirements before arrival. Leisure travel to Saba is still prohibited. A centralized quarantine requirement is installed for persons from high risk areas.

Travel from Europe, and Canada

Europe is categorized as medium risk. It does not have a comparable epidemiological situation as Saba. With additional travel measures, such as a quarantine upon arrival and hygiene measures, the risk can be mitigated. This means that travel exceptions for travel to Saba are only possible for repatriation, essential workers, medical travellers, medical students, and Saban students that live abroad with additional quarantine requirements. Leisure travel to Saba is still prohibited.

Travel from most of South, Central, and North America

South, Central, and North America are categorized as high risk. It does not have a comparable epidemiological situation as Saba. There is a lot of local transmission of Covid-19, and the risk of infection and introduction by travellers from these areas is high. This means that travel exceptions for travel to Saba are only possible for repatriation, essential workers, medical travellers, medical students, and Saba students that live abroad with additional quarantine requirements and testing requirements before arrival. Leisure travel to Saba is still prohibited. A centralized quarantine requirement is installed for persons from high risk areas.

