Tax Office Bonaire closed due to Covid-infection

Kralendijk- A worrisome trend is starting in Bonaire where Covid-positive cases are popping up in various places.

After the infection of Dr. Hermelijn and a second new active case yesterday, the Tax & Customs Office in Bonaire this morning communicated they were closed due to a Covid-infection of at least 1 staff member.

The Government of Bonaire, so far, has not be very communicative with information about the traceability of the infections. It can therefor not be determined if the cases are linked to one another or if there are various clusters of infection on the island.

