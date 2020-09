6 Shares

Kralendijk – Shuzelle Martha Pieter has been sworn in as the new registrar for the Island Council. In the meeting of July 7, 2020, the Island Council approved the appointment as of September 15, 2020 of Mrs. Shuzelle Martha Pieter as clerk of the Island Council of the Public Entity of Bonaire. It concerns a temporary appointment for a period of one year, therefore ending on September 14, 2021. Steven Cicilia has held the position of registrar ad interim since October 16, 2019.

