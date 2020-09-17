Active cases increase to 11; Up to 50 Daily Tests on Bonaire









Doctor Marian Luinstra-Passchier during the press conference Wednesday afternoon. Photo: ABC Online Media

Kralendijk- The total number of Covid-positive cases have again increased with 4, to a total of 11 active cases. This was communicated by the Government of Bonaire late Wednesday night.

Currently, between 35 and 50 persons are tested per day, according to dr. Marian Luinstra-Passchier. These days the test facility is open every day, to test as many people as possible.

Luinstra-Passchier reiterated however that tests are only conducted on people who feel symptoms. The doctor described testing without symptoms as ‘useless’.

Machine

Currently the island is still awaiting the arrival of e PCR-testing machine so that more tests can be conducted on the island. According to Governor Edison Rijna, the installation of the new machine on Bonaire could not take place before mid October, or in about a month time.

Both Luinstra-Passchier and Rijna described the current situation as ‘worrisome’. “It looks like we are at a turning point when it comes to the situation with Covid-infections” said Reina. The Governor also stated that for now no additional measures would be taken. The Governor however urged people to keep practicing social distancing and continue with personal hygiene measures.

Additional measures

Luinstra-Passchier did say that if the current rate of infection could not be curbed, additional measures would probably be ‘unavoidable’.

