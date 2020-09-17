Relief in St. Eustatius after 114 Negative Covid Tests









114 pending tests turned out negative

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- A collective sigh of relief could be heard in St. Eustatius at the news that 114 pending tests have all turned out negative.

The large amount of tests is the result of the recent Covid-scare where various staff members of QMBC and various doctors tested positive fot Covid-19.

Subsequently it was decided to test all staff members of the Queen Beatrix Medical Center and the staff and residents of the Auxiliary home. The results of these tests, in total 114, came in earlier today, September 17, 2020, around 3 PM.

In spite of this positive news, Government informed that the curfew imposed last week, will remain in effect until September 25th. Government also stated that the wearing of face masks is strongly advised.

Contact tracing

The Public Health department on the island in the meantime continues to do contact tracing as an extra precautionary measure. This is required to ensure that there are no new potential cases showing up.

Government also stated that various persons would leave quarantine today as they had completed their 14 day quarantine period.

