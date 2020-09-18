Fedex Plane makes Emergency Landing in St. Eustatius

The Fire Department providing assistance to the crew after the landing.

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- A Fedex Cessna 208B ‘Grand Caravan’ cargo plane on route from St. Kitts made an emergency landing at Statia’s FDR Airport after developing in-flight problems.

After taking off from the airport in St. Kitts, and climbing to about 4000 feet, the sole pilot on board noticed his oil pressure drop, causing oil temperature to rise. Subsequently smoke also developed and started to fill the cockpit.

The captain who, at that time, was about 10 miles off the cost of Statia requested to make an emergency landing at the FDR Airport, and touched down at 4.38 PM this afternoon. After making a successful emergency landing, the plane stood still on the runway as it was unable to taxi to the platform.

The Fire Department provided assistance to the pilot and the airplane. The plane, due to the nature of the mechanical issue, was not able to leave St. Eustatius after the incident.

Picked up

Information provided to the BES-Reporter by Airport Manager Richard Dinter indicated that Fedex has in the meantime dispatched another plane out of San Juan to pick up the stranded cargo and pilot.

The Company will, at a later stage, send over mechanics to fix the plane that was left stranded at FDR airport.