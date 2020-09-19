Letter to the Editor: “Tracking Positive Covid-cases is futile”









Testing by authorities in Bonaire has increased considerably over the last few days. Photo: Government of Bonaire

“Now that Bonaire and the other BES islands are seeing more ‘cases’ of Covid, a recent Letter to the Editor published by the BES Reporter points out how the travel policies and quarantine policies for Bonaire and other islands just don’t make sense.

Allow me to play the role of ‘devil’s advocate’ for a moment to suggest some important information that may shed some new light on the situation and help calm some of the fear that is stirred up by the media.

The panic about the dangers of covid started with some poor computer programming by a now disgraced researcher in England, who created the computer model that predicted 2 million Americans would die from the virus….and this caused panic and a world-wide shut down. For weeks that same scientist refused to release his computer code to other scientists, spending weeks ‘fixing it up’ before it could be analyzed. Experts later said it was some of the worst computer programming they had ever seen. During England’s mandated lockdown, caused by this scientist himself, he was caught violating his own lockdown with the wife of another man, causing him to resign his position from which he had broadcast his dire predictions in the first place. This same scientist has been reported to have made similar outrageous and false predictions of vast numbers of dead from other previous epidemics such as SARS etc. He has always been wrong apparently and was wrong again this time. The current state of global panic is based on his very wrong computer model.

We do know that covid is mostly dangerous for the elderly and people with serious pre-existing health conditions. Every effort must be made to protect those people by setting up stringent restrictions on visitation etc., however, for healthy people, especially people under the age of 65, most will either not have any symptoms or will have influenza like symptoms for a week or two and will recover on their own.

The USA’s Center for Disease Control (CDC) quietly changed it’s covid data on the weekend of August 29, 2020, stating that only 6% of of all covid deaths were actually due to covid alone, but 94% of the deaths were caused by 2 or 3 additional serious pre-existing medical conditions, especially in the elderly. While the world’s media reported 153,504 deaths of Americans from Covid this past August, the true number is close to 9,000. That puts the true number of covid deaths well below the numbers of deaths caused by other major causes. Here are some stats from the CDC from 2019: Heart Disease: 647,457; Cancer: 599,108; Accidents: 169,936, Stroke: 146,383 and Diabetes: 83,564. Covid’s true death count of 9,000 pales in comparison to those other serious medical conditions.

The distinguished Yale scientist Dr. Harvey Risch (MD, PHD) has stated that the triple cocktail treatment of zinc+hydroxychloroquine+azithromycin (or doxycycline), when given right away at the first sign of symptoms, are especially effective in stopping the covid virus in its tracks. One of the great dangers of covid is damage to the lungs caused by the body’s reaction to covid and not by covid itself… and doctors around the world are finding that common cortical steroids given in nebulizers, again when given early enough in the disease process, can greatly block the damage that can be caused. America’s “Front Line Doctors”, who held a news conference in Washington D.C. not long ago reported the full recovery of patients as old as 90 and many with pre-existing serious health conditions….all recovered if treated quickly and appropriately.

Tracking the number of “positive cases” of covid seems almost futile. It’s like tracking the number of people who have a cold or the flu, but people who have symptoms of illness should certainly contact their doctor for a possible covid test and treatment early on.

The best bet for the future of the people of the BES islands, a future which survives on tourist dollars, is to stop tracking ‘positive cases’ and concentrate on protecting the elderly and people with pre-existing health conditions and to lay in a large supply of the medications recommended by Dr. Risch of Yale University, along with a good stock of cortical steroids and nebulizers for those who do become seriously ill. It’s unlikely any country is going to be able to stop the spread of the virus completely, but only through ‘herd immunity’, where some 20% of the young population contract and recover from the virus, can it be stopped. Young people who contract the virus and recover from it will create a kind of ‘road block’ where covid has trouble finding more people to infect….and if anybody does get seriously ill, the hospital and doctors on the BES islands should have a good supply of Dr. Risch’s recommended medications.

Warn travelers to report illness right away and to phone a local physician for treatment if needed. Quick action for those feeling ill and optional testing for those really worried is probably the best course of action. We can’t really stop the virus from spreading anymore than we can stop the common influenza virus from spreading, but we can be ready to act quickly to treat anybody who becomes seriously ill from it. In time, the BES islands, like every other country, will slowly and naturally acquire ‘herd immunity’ and the virus will have great trouble finding more people to infect, and if it does find some, the BES island doctors and hospital will be ready with treatments that doctors around the world are reporting work very well”.

Authored by: Eric Blair

I am a US citizen who lives on Bonaire several months of the year.

I am a medical researcher and science writer.

