Flash Poll: What is YOUR Opinion about latest Covid-19 Measures on Bonaire?

The latest measures against the rapidly increasing Covid-19 infections on Bonaire leads to quite some discussion. Some are pro, others are very much against the measures implemented by Island Governor Edison Rijna.

Together with the consultants of Linkels & Partners, we strive to gauge opinions about the measures in an objective manner.

The poll consists of 5 questions and takes about 3 minutes to fill out. Questions are included in 3 languages: Papiamentu, Dutch and English.

Your answers are anonymous. We strive to report about the results in just 24 hours.

Click here to fill out our Flash Poll.

