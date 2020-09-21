Number of Positive Cases Bonaire Grows to 37









Kralendijk- The number of ‘active’ Covid19 cases on Bonaire continues to grow. While yesterday 3 more cases were confirmed, today another 7 were confirmed.

The total tally is now 37 cases, while the number of people in quarantine stands at 179.

Lock-down

At midnight from Sunday to Monday a ‘soft lock-down’ went into effect on Bonaire. Under the new measures schools, restaurants, offices and most stores are closed. Schools however remain open, just as supermarkets and essential services.

Upset

In the meantime the Bonaire Hotel & Tourism Organization is upset with Governor Edison Rijna for having Bonaire qualified as an “Orange destination”, which means that travel to the island is discouraged. According to Bonhata, apart from the fact that they were not consulted, there is no proof at all that tourism is to blame for the sudden spike in Covid19 cases on the island.

