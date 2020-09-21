Bonaire Coronavirus Latest news NatureWashington Slagbaai Park Bonaire Closed for Visitors Sep 21, 2020 reporter 112 0 2Shares Kralendijk – Due to COVID-19, Washington Slagbaai Park and STINAPA HQ is closed for visitors until the 30th of September 2020. You can contact them on 777-8444 from 6am to 9pm. Latest News Number of Positive Cases Bonaire Grows to 37 Washington Slagbaai Park Bonaire Closed for Visitors Port St. Maarten encourages thoughts on restart of Cruise Tourism BONHATA Angry and Disappointed about New Government Measures Woman Drowns after Falling from rocks in Back Bay, St. Maarten