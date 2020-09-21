21 September 2020 14:53 pm

Washington Park Entrance

Washington Slagbaai Park Bonaire Closed for Visitors

Kralendijk – Due to COVID-19, Washington Slagbaai Park and STINAPA HQ is closed for visitors until the 30th of September 2020. You can contact them on 777-8444 from 6am to 9pm.

