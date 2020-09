8 Shares

Kralendijk – There are 5 more cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. Three persons has recovered. On September 22, 2020 there are 39 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. Some of the new cases are related to old ones. Others are being investigated. They are all informed and in isolation. Call 0800-0800 if you have any symptoms related to Covid-19. Maintain the hygiene instructions to prevent contamination with the coronavirus. Protect yourself and the ones around you.

