Public services of RCN Bonaire continue in an adapted form

Kralendijk – Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland (RCN) will continue its services to citizens in the Caribbean Netherlands and will remain accessible by telephone and email. If there is no other option, visitors are helped at the counters, at a minimum distance of 1.5 meters and with additional measures to prevent the possible spread of the virus.

Jan Helmond, director of the Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland: “Our services will continue as usual. It is precisely in times of crisis that we remain accessible as a government, especially where the vulnerable groups in our society need our help and protection. However, we do of course take preventive measures to protect citizens and our employees. We ask for your understanding if this means that our services are provided in a different way than you are used to.”

If possible, employees of RCN work from home in accordance with the request of the Lieutenant Governor of Bonaire. Only if it is necessary, to guarantee critical services, will RCN employees work at their normal location. All changes to the services provided by Rijksdienst on Bonaire can be found at https://english.rijksdienstcn.com/covid-19/public-services.

Visits to counters are limited

To protect both citizens and employees, many services are provided by telephone or online instead of at the counters. For example, the Tax office and Customs Administration is temporarily closed to the public in connection with positive corona tests; assistance is provided by telephone or email. The SZW examining physician handles consultations by telephone and ZVK asks insured to change their GP, request proof of registration and submit invoices by e-mail as much as possible. Youth care, Guardianship Council and IND receive visitors by appointment. The police handles reports by telephone if possible. All changes and contact details can be found at https://english.rijksdienstcn.com/covid-19/public-services.

People that have a cold, sore throat, cough or fever, are requested not to visit any of the offices of Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland. This also applies to people who have received a quarantine measure from the Public Health Department. Clients are then assisted by email or telephone.



