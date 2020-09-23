







Kralendijk – 60 people have been tested positive for Covid-19. 12 people have recovered. 5 people have been admitted to the hospital. On September 23rd there are 47 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. Some of the new cases are related to existing clusters or cases, the remaining cases are still under investigation. These people are informed and in isolation.

Call 0800-0800 if you have any symptoms related to Covid-19. Maintain the hygiene instructions to prevent contamination with the coronavirus. Protect yourself and the ones around you.

