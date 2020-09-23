VIP Diving Bonaire first ‘Blue Destination Certified’ Company









Owner Bas Nooij with the certificate awared to VIP Diving.

Kralendijk- VIP Diving in Bonaire is the first company on the island which has been awarded 3 stars as ‘Blue Destination Certified’.

VIP Diving has received this award because it meets 99% of the criteria. The criteria are based, among other things, on social welfare and local employment, safety and health, energy and climate, waste, nature, the environment and cultural heritage.

Bonaire, for the last 2 years, has been branding itself as the “First Blue Destination” in the world. The branding as Blue Destination is an joint effort of the Bonaire Hotel and Tourism Association, Tourism Coperation Bonaire, Chamber of Commerce and local Government.

