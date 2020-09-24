COVID-19 Prevention Guidelines at WEB Bonaire









Kralendijk, September, 24th 2020 – Water- en Energiebedrijf Bonaire N.V. (WEB) will continue to meet the needs of their customers the way they are used to. They follow the guidelines of the local government and the EBT (Island Policy Team).

Visit to WEB’s office not recommended

WEB is able to continue its services without customers and suppliers having to come to their offices. To minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19, they strongly discourage their customers from visiting the office.

This is especially true for vulnerable groups like the elderly and people with reduced resistance. Avoid physical contact as much as possible! Take care of your business with WEB from home as much as possible and use online banking to pay your bills.

If you really need direct contact at their offices, the following applies: keep at least 1.5 meters distance from others, facemasks are mandatory, you need to disinfect your hands when entering the building and follow the instruction of the security officer . And only go if you have no symptoms such as fever, coughing or sneezing.

For questions, please contact their customer service via info@webbonaire.com or 005997158244.

Preferably pay online

Payment trough online banking can be done securely from home 24/7. If payment was done too late? Send your bank proof of payment to info@webbonaire.com with a request to not be disconnected.

Difficulty making your payment?

WEB will continue to invoice in the usual manner. For companies and individuals who are struggling with financial problems and are unable to pay their water and electricity bill, WEB, together with the OLB, has taken measures through a special process coordinated by SZW. WEB request its customers to comply with their obligations. This makes it possible for WEB to continue to provide its essential services: energy and drinking water supply on Bonaire.

