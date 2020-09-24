Seven Additional Cases of Covid in Bonaire









Kralendijk- As of today there are 54 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. 12 persons have recovered and 3 persons have been admitted to hospital.

Some of the new cases are related to existing clusters or cases, the remaining cases are still under investigation. These people are informed and in isolation.

A covid related hospitalization does not automatically mean admission to the special care unit and/or use of one of the 7 respiration facilities that are available for covid. It occurs that people need care and medication that cannot be provided at home. This sometimes also happens in cases of non-covid-related illnesses.

Testing

Residents are encouraged to call 0800-0800 if they have any symptoms related to Covid-19. The Government also urges residents to maintain hygiene instructions to prevent contamination with the coronavirus.

