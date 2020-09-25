5 additional positive cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire









Kralendijk – On September 25th there are 56 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. 15 persons have recovered and 4 persons have been admitted to hospital. The people who tested positive are informed and in isolation.

A covid related hospitalization does not automatically mean admission to the special care unit and/or use of one of the 7 respiration facilities that are available for covid. It occurs that people need care and medication that cannot be provided at home. This sometimes also happens in cases of non-covid-related illnesses. Call 0800-0800 if you have any symptoms related to Covid-19.

Maintain the hygiene instructions to prevent contamination with the coronavirus. Protect yourself and the ones around you.



