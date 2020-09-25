Block Work for New Airport Terminal Statia Completed









14 Shares

The floor and roof of the new terminal are now finished. To the left a part of the current terminal can be seen. Photo: BES-Reporter

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- An important phase in the construction of the new Statia Airport building is coming to an end, now that the floor and the roof are ready.

The next phase, now that the rough construction phase has been completed, will be the execution of the interior work. Workers of the construction company who is responsible for the interior work were already on the island, but went back to The Netherlands as they didn’t want to sit idle for 2 weeks due to mandatory quarantine.

According to information obtained by the BES-Reporter, the company responsible for the interior work is now expected back on St. Eustatius in January 2021.

Big

Pictures give an impression just how big the new terminal building is relative to the old airport building. The roof span of the new building is 26 by 42 meters.

The construction of the new terminal was commissioned by Rijkswaterstaat. Van Boekel Bouw & Infra International B.V. is overall responsible for the construcion of the new terminal as well as the so-called Flight Information Service Office (FISO) Tower.

The state of the old terminal has been quite bad for years. Apart from damage done by the various hurricanes over the years, the old wooden building is infested with termites and offers little comfort to either arriving or departing customers.