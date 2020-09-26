Bonaire Travel Moves to New Location









The new office is located in a new extension of The District Shopping Mall at the roundabout to Hato. Photo: BES-Reporter

Kralendijk- Bonaire’s biggest travel agency, Bonaire Travel, is moving to a brand new location.

The travel agency, which was located since its foundation at the Lourdes Shopping Mall in the center of Kralendijk, will now be located ate ‘The District’ Shopping Center at the roundabout on the way to Hato.

Staff of Bonaire Travel was seen busy on Saturday morning to pick up the last stuff from the old office in town. The new office is planned to open on October 1, 2020 at the new location, opposite the DA Drogist at a new extension of The District Shopping Center. In the interim, Bonaire Travel continues to provide service by telephone.

Gerharts

Bonaire Travel was founded as an IATA travel agency in the year 1999 and is still being managed by Natasha Statie-Gerharts, daughter of the late tourism pioneer Hugo Gerharts who in the past was a general Sales Agent for among others KLM, ALM and Aruba Airlines on Bonaire.

The team of Bonaire Travel still at the old location with Managing Director Nathasha Gerharts (right). Photo: Bonaire Travel.

