Number of Active Covid Cases Up Once Again in Bonaire

Kralendijk- On September 26th there are 63 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. 15 persons have recovered and 2 persons have been admitted to hospital. The people who tested positive are informed and in isolation.

The Government stressed that a covid related hospitalization does not automatically mean admission to the special care unit and/or use of one of the 7 respiration facilities that are available for covid. It occurs that people need care and medication that cannot be provided at home. This sometimes also happens in cases of non-covid-related illnesses.

Earlier this week Governor Edison Rijna said that it would take about 2 weeks to see effects of extra measures the Government had taken, like the temporary closure of non-essential stores, bars and restaurants for dine-in guests.

The Government urges anyone who experiences Covid-related symptoms to call the special Covid line 0800-0800.

The Government keeps stressing the importance of maintaining the hygiene instructions to prevent contamination with the Coronavirus.

