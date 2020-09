14 Shares

Kralendijk- Sunday saw, once again, a number of 9 new positive Covid-cases on Bonaire, bringing the total of active cases up to 71.

In spite of recent additional measures, like the closure of restaurants and most shops, the daily number of new infected cases is not going down much as of yet.

Governor Edison Rijna last week warned that it would take at least 14 days to see the effects of the recent measures taken.

There are still 2 cases hospitalized.