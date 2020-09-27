Doctor Hermelijn’s practice Reopens next week









Foto ABC Online Media

Kralendijk- Bonaire Medical Clinic, run by General Practicioner dr. Hermelijn on Kaya Bolivar 12 will resume service to the public on Wednesday September 30th. Doctor Simon Eijsenga will temporary be seeing patients on behalf of Hermelijn.



Hermelijn is still under medical treatment after having previously been found to be covid-19 positive. The rest of the GP practice staff had been quarantined. The quarantine period for those people has ended.



In the meantime, the office has been disinfected and thoroughly cleaned. As a result, services to patients can once again be provided.



The general practice is open from Monday to Friday from 08:00 am to 1:00 pm and from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

