TELBO to Implement Fee for Paper Invoices

Kralendijk- Government-owned ICT provider Telefonia Boneriano (TELBO) will start to charge an extra fee of 10 dollars per month, to provide customers with a paper invoice.

The new fee can be avoided by signing up for their e-biling feature, which can be done through the following link: https://www.telbo.net/e-billing/

While the move by TELBO is in principle understandable, the extra fee seems hefty in comparison to the normal fee for a fixed line which amounts to 11.68 dollars.

The move will probably not be appreciated by customers who are not or not sufficiently computer-literate.

