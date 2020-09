15 Shares

Kralendijk- Figures released by the Governent of Bonaire indicate that for Monday, September 28th, there are once again 9 new ‘positive’ cases for Covid-19 on the island. The same figure as was the case on Sunday.

This means there are now in total 79 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. 17 people have recovered and 2 people have been hospitalized. The people tested positively have been informed and are in isolation.

