Bonaire Maduro Curiels Bank Hato Office Temporarily Closed

Kralendijk – On Saturday, September 26, 2020, the Bank received the official notification of a confirmed COVID-19 positive case from a colleague working at the Hato Smart Branch. This colleague had no direct contact with clients and was last employed on Monday, September 21, 2020.

The management of Maduro & Curiel’s Bank has now taken the necessary hygienic measures and has provided a major cleaning (deep cleaning). As a precautionary measure, the Hato Smart Branch will remain closed until a subsequent posting.

The Playa Branch will, as usual, continue to provide all services with temporarily adjusted opening hours between 8:00 and 1:00 PM.

