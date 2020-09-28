Five species of shore birds were sighted at Zeelandia Statia









Photo: Philippa King

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Five (5) species of shore birds were sighted at Zeelandia this week by STENAPA reforestation ranger (also a bird enthusiast). Two of them may be first records for the island – Greater Yellowlegs (Tringa melanoleuca) and Lesser Yellowlegs (Tringa flavipes). The others are Pectoral Sandpiper (Calidris melanotos), Semipalmated Sandpiper (Calidris pusilla) and Least Sandpiper (Calidris minutilla).

September calls for the beginning of the winter migration season for birds – a fantastic time to take a hike with a pair of binoculars. These shorebirds spend their summers breeding in Russia, Alaska, and Canada, before making their way south for warmer winter waters.



Species like the pectoral sandpiper make round trips of up to 18,000 miles (30,000km) every year. The Caribbean provides the essential coastal and wetland habitats needed for them to rest and refuel. There is a lot of delight to be had from learning about these birds, watching them on their journeys, and joining the notorious struggle to identify them.



A great way to contribute to science is to use the eBird app, take your phone out on a walk, and record the birds you see – it is as simple as that.

Also, hop unto www.observation.org to report sightings of all wildlife (https://youtu.be/CV6hrVfqUZc).



