Freewinds Helps with Sanitizing Schools in Aruba

Oranjestad, Aruba- Freewinds has been helping the Fire Department and Government of Aruba with disinfecting locations, since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The efforts are currently focused on sanitizing schools. “With thousands of students attending schools every day it is important to do everything possible to eliminate the possibility of not only getting an illness, but spreading it to family and friends as well”, according to a press statement from The Freewinds.

In an eleven-day period from 13 to 24 September nearly 120,000 square feet of school spaces were sanitized by the Volunteer Minister -firefighter team.

