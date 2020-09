1 Share

Kralendijk – VMBO students on Bonaire stay at home this week. The reason is the fact that a number of teachers are in preventive quarantine because they have had close contact with the two colleagues who tested positive for COVID-19.

The lessons will take place remotely as much as possible according to the usual schedule. The school provides the necessary electronic resources for the students. Those who do not have that yet can pick up the items this week.

