1 additional positive case of covid-19 on Bonaire

Kralendijk – There is 1 additional positive case of covid. On September 29th there are 77 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. 20 persons have recovered and 2 persons have been admitted to hospital. The people who tested positive are informed and in isolation.

Tuesday’s figures include a correction. It concerns a post calculation of 20 test results of September 28, all 20 result are negative. On Tuesday, 18 new test results came in of which 1 is positive. One hospitalized patient has been transferred to Curacao. Currently there are 2 covid patents hospitalized on Bonaire.

A covid related hospitalization does not automatically mean admission to the special care unit and/or use of one of the 7 respiration facilities that are available for covid. It occurs that people need care and medication that cannot be provided at home. This sometimes also happens in cases of non-covid-related illnesses.

