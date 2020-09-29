Nolly Oleana appointed acting Island Governor Bonaire









34 Shares

Kralendijk – Nolly Oleana has been appointed acting Lieutenant Governor of the public entity Bonaire in effect from the 1st of October 2020, for a period of three years. Acting Government Representative, Jan Helmond, sworn him in on the 29th of September in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Rijna.

Nolly Oleana is head of the Education, Culture and Science (OCW) Caribbean Netherlands department. He will fulfill the function of acting Island Governor in the absence of the Island Governor.

The appointment of an acting Island Governor is the responsibility and authority of the Kingdom Representative. The current acting governor, Curvin George, announced some time ago that he wants to step down from his position. The acting Kingdom Representative then initiated the procedure to get a new appointment. To this end, discussions were held with the members of the Executive Council and the Island Council, among others.

Latest News