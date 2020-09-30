5 new positive cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire









Kralendijk – There are 5 new positive cases of Covid-19. On September 30, 2020 there will be 79 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. 23 people have been recovered and 2 people have been hospitalized. The positively tested people have been informed and in isolation.

Covid-19 hospitalization does not mean automatic shelter in special care and / or use of one of the 7 respirators available for Covid-19 People need care and medication that cannot be given in the home situation. This sometimes also happens to non-Covid-19 related disease images.

Do you have an increase, sore throat or other complaints that indicate Covid-19? Stay home and call 0800-0800. stick to the hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, keep moving and sleep enough. Take care of yourself and the people around you.

