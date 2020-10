13 Shares

Kralendijk – From Wednesday, all shops on Bonaire may open again until eight o’clock in the evening. Social distance and hygiene rules must be maintained.

All catering can also reopen. Closing time will be 10 pm. A maximum of fifty percent of the customers can enter and they must register.

Gyms will remain closed. The reason for this relaxation is the stable number of infections per day. The new emergency ordinance is valid until October 31.

