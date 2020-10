45 Shares

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – On Monday, September 28th , a burglary was reported at a daycare center on John A. Spanner Road on St. Eustatius. Between Friday, September 25th , around 8 AM and Monday, September 28th , around 7:45 AM., strangers took a black television of the brand Hisence and a “Fire TV stick”. They entered the room by removing the shutters from a window. The case is under investigation.

