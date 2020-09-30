Curaçao to compete against Mexico in the 2021 Gold Cup









Willemstad – Curaçao has to compete in the Gold Cup 2021 against group head Mexico. The draw in Miami proved that last night.

El Salvador is also in group A. The third opponent of Curaçao is not yet known. Four countries are still competing for a ticket for a place in group A, namely Trinidad and Tobago against Montserrat and Cuba against French Guiana).

In 2017, Curaçao also faced Mexico and El Salvador as opponents in the Gold Cup and then went down with three losses without a score. The Gold Cup 2021 will be played in July in the United States.

