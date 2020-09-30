Police shoots Curacao’s Vitz robber









9 Shares

Willemstad – It looks like the Vitz robber has finally been caught. Last night he struck again at Gasora on the Caracasbaai. But now things went wrong for him. An agent of the National Security Service who was there by accident, shot him. The robber was dressed in camouflage clothing, as previously. He also came back in a gray Toyota Vitz. It was driven by a woman who took off like a rocket after the shooting. A bystander was also injured. Like the Vitz robber, he was taken to hospital.

Latest News