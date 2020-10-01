3 additional positive cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire









Kralendijk – On October 1st 2020 there are 69 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. 36 persons have recovered and 3 persons have been admitted to hospital. The people who tested positive are informed and in isolation.

A Covid-19 related hospitalization does not automatically mean admission to the special care unit and/or use of one of the 7 respiration facilities that are available for Covid-19. It occurs that people need care and medication that cannot be provided at home. This sometimes also happens in cases of non-Covid-related illnesses.

Call 0800-0800 if you have any symptoms related to Covid-19. Maintain the hygiene instructions to prevent contamination with the coronavirus. Protect yourself and the people around you.

