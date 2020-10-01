Attention for Agriculture in Bonaire









Kralendijk – The Bonairian island government starts the project ‘From Seed to Product – Di Simia Pa Produkto’ with the aim of encouraging new and existing entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector.

The intention is to join the first group of pensioners, but also young people and all the others who love agriculture. The aim of this process is to make people aware that they can plant and earn an income in the agricultural sector and therefore also to focus more on commercial exchange between the different target groups.

The project is a collaboration between the Bonairian island government, Fundashon Tienda pa Konsumidó Boneriano (Foundation for Consumers), and also the Department of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries (LVV) which is one of the partners in this project, given that this department of the department of agricultural policy is paid to the bonaire. Lately, many positive developments can be seen at the LVV, especially the sorghum harvest, the plants and sales of local vegetables such as yambo (okra), beans, small cucumbers and also the process of hay as feed for animals.

The island government wants to give an extra boost to the positive development that is occurring and in this context with the promotion of this sector door of the stimulation of entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector. Through the project ‘From Seed To Product’, the island government will provide intensive guidance, knowledge and facilities and also opportunities for a plot of land at the LVV to develop its own planting for a certain period of time. The ‘Fundashon Tienda di Konsumidó Boneriano’ is responsible for raising awareness among farmers to also bring local produce, but also to bring in purchasing power in order to consume so many local products.

In the course of the coming weeks, the island government will continue to inform you about the project ‘From Seed to Product’. For more information, please visit the Facebook page ‘Di Simia Pa Produkto’.

