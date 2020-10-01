Commissioner Wilson meets with Saba clergy









1 Share

PHOTO CAPTION:

Commissioner Wilson (at the head of table), with from left, Elder Mervin Alexander, Reverend St. Clair Williams, Pastor Vernon Liburd and Father Zbigniew (Zibi) Orlikowski.

The Bottom, Saba – On September 30, Commissioner of Social Affairs Rolando Wilson met with the clergy of the different denominations on Saba to discuss various matters that are of interest to their communities. Present were Reverend St. Clair Williams representing the Anglican Church, Pastor Vernon Liburd representing Wesleyan Holiness Church, Father Zbigniew (Zibi) Orlikowski representing the Roman Catholic Church, and Elder Mervin Alexander representing the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

The meeting was enlightening and productive, said Wilson. “We were were able to discuss the different matters. As government, we are doing our best to address some of these matters.” One of these matters concerned the upcoming Saba Day Ecumenical Service which is traditionally held on the first Friday of December. The Commissioner said he was very pleased to host the clergy and said he looked forward to many more meetings.

Latest News