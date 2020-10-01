ReforeStatia on seed collection drive









Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Replanting of the Fort Oranje Cliff should be continuing in October and ReforeStatia need your help to collect a lot of seeds for the ‘seed bombs’. These seeds will be planted along with saplings under the material and will further stabilize the cliff as well as add beautification. To assist this project, please donate seeds from squash, melon, pride of Barbados, oleander, or any other species you might think useful.



ReforeStatia is also asking for your help to collect seeds from around Statia for other projects. If you have seeds from sea grape, palms, moringa, flamboyant or anything else, they will appreciate your donation.



Visit Adam and Philippa at the ReforeStatia Nursery located beside the ‘solar farm’ for drop off or email outreach@statiapark.org. Once the curfew ends, you can also drop off your collection at the STENAPA Office.

