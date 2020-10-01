ReforeStatia planting young trees in the Bay Area









5 Shares

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – ReforeStatia has begun planting young trees in the Bay Area, starting with sea grapes, pride of Barbados, and mahogany. These trees aim to stabilize the soil and beautify the bay. With further planting and time, these species will help to prevent sediment running into the sea during heavy rains.



The trees will protect and benefit the roads as well as the corals; For the time being they themselves need protection from hungry roaming livestock, so we are trialing using pallets as barriers.

Latest News