Samira Rafaela Nominated For Women Of The Year 2020

Willemstad – Advisory Council the Table of 12 has nominated the first European Parliamentarian with Dutch Caribbean roots, Samira Rafaela (D66) for Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year 2020.

A shortlist consisting of 16 women has been compiled, who have been noticed for their special achievements in the past year. And Samira is described as a versatile, progressive, feminist MEP with an Islamic, Jewish, Dutch Caribbean, and West African background. She is therefore the right woman to stand up for the physical and financial health of everyone during corona, also in the Caribbean part of our Kingdom.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Member of the European Parliament Rafaela committed herself in the European Parliament to the Caribbean part of our Kingdom and the most vulnerable in our society. She was previously named Woman of the Week in April 2020 for her commitment to the Caribbean islands during the corona crisis. In the words of Samira, she said, “We must do all we can to stay healthy and to safeguard our economy, including those of the islands.”

The special role and leadership that MEP Rafaela has shown has now led to the nomination for Women of the Year 2020. The award ceremony will take place in Amsterdam on the 19th November 2020.

The public can vote for the public award via this link: https://actie.harpersbazaar.nl/woty-2020

