STINAPA welcomes a new director Jan van der Ploeg

Kralendijk – Over the past 20 years Jan has worked at the intersection of science and nature conservation in Africa, South-East Asia and the Pacific. After completing his studies at the Institute of Environmental Sciences at Leiden University in the Netherlands, he worked for 8 years in the Northern Sierra Madre Natural Park, the largest protected area of the Philippines.

More recently, Jan worked in Solomon Islands, where he led the WorldFish research program on community-based fisheries management. Jan holds a PhD degree in environmental anthropology from Leiden University, and is a member of the IUCN-SSC Crocodile Specialist Group. He is an avid bird- and fish-watcher and hopes to do this in his free time with his family in Bonaire. Jan has a wife and two daughters.

