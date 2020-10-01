Who can vote for the Statia Island Council Elections









Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Who Can Vote For The Island Council Elections On October 21st, 2020.

1) Dutch nationality

Residents who have the Dutch nationality, may vote when they

are a resident of the public entity and registered in the Base Registry Persons BES on nomination day (September 7th, 2020), and are at least 18 years of age or older on election day (October 21th, 2019)

2) No Dutch nationality

Residents who do not have the Dutch nationality, may vote when they legally reside in the public entity, have been a resident of the three public entities and/or European Netherlands for a continuous period of at least five (5) years on September 6th (the day before nomination day), are a resident of the public entity and registered in the Base Registry Persons BES on nomination day (September 7th, 2020), and are at least 18 years of age or older on election day (October 21st, 2020).

For both Dutch and Non-Dutch it is required that they are not excluded of their voting rights.

