Nature Environmental Policy Plan Bonaire

Kralendijk – Two weeks ago, STINAPA participated in meetings with stakeholders to set the implementation agendas for the Nature Environmental Policy Plan. The sessions were addressing various topics including coral restoration, habitat conservation, fisheries, and free roaming grazers. In these sessions, STINAPA focused on three fundamental strategic goals.

Reversing the trend of coral reef degradation to create healthy resilient and restored coral reefs.

Restore and conserve the unique habitats and species in the Caribbean Netherlands for current and future generations.

Sustainable use of land and water.

