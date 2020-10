33 Shares

Kralendijk – The three houses at Slagbaai in Washington Slagbaai Park have all been renovated! This includes inside and outside painting, wall renovations, replacement of old tiles, placing of sink into the concrete kitchen table at “Kas Molina” (House Molina) and a new roof at “Kas di Jerry” (Jerry’s House) and much more. There are still some minor details that need to be fixed for the houses to look brand new such as maintenance work of the doors and windows.

Latest News