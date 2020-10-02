Stuco continues Water Production Project on Statia









Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Stuco is continuously working to improve and expand the water production and distribution on Statia. Much progress was made so far to construct a new water tank, the installation of a new water plant to expand production capacity and to replace the current water transport pipelines.

Stuco is carrying out the project although the company is confronted by a set of challenges as a direct result of the COVID 19 pandemic. The rainfall the past two weeks has added more challenges. Nonetheless, the progress on the STUCO water projects results from the commitment and resilience of all parties involved.

