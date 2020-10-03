Saba looking to Attract Select Diver group during Pandemic









Diving is one of the main tourism attractions in Saba.

The Bottom, Saba- The Public Entity Saba is working together with the local dive shops to put a protocol in place which will allow yachts to visit Saba for diving purposes.

The idea is that the yachts will only come to the moorings, where they will meet with the designated dive shop. All paperwork will be done beforehand. The dive briefing will be done from a distance and the guide and divers will each depart from their own vessels before meeting under the water. Ultimately, no close or physical contact will occur and all equipment will be disinfected before and after each use.

Charters

In addition to this, the Caribbean Explorer has begun charters to Saba again. They also only go to the mooring and as they have their own dive permit, they conduct the dives themselves without any interaction with residents. Divers from both the Caribbean Explorer and the yachts are not permitted to come ashore.

