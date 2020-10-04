Extra Support for Health Care St. Eustatius









14 Shares

Even under normal circumstances the recruitment and training of (new) nurses is important; now even more so. Photo: SEHCF

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- The health care system on St. Eustatius has come under enormous pressure due to the Covid-19 infections on the island.

A number of those hit by the virus have been the health care professionals on the island. Thankfully, the island can now count with some additional support.

“Since September 6th, we are confronted with six cases in the health care sector. This puts an enormous pressure on our resources”, said van Rij.

According to Van Rij an immediate request for support was put in at the Ministery of Health Care ( VWS). “Since last week we have five new nurses (two from the island and three from the Netherlands/ Curaçao) , two lab technicians from Suriname, while a doctor has been flown in from the Netherlands”.

Appreciation

Van Rij said that every day the Public Health Department, the Queen Beatrix Medical Centre, the Auxiliary Home and the Public Entity tirelessly work together to contain the further spread of the virus on the island. “I deeply respect all our healthcare workers”, van Rij wrote on his personal LinkedIn page.

Also read: